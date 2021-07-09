Unified Milwaukee hosts NBA Finals 50 years after title run

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Much has changed in Milwaukee since the Bucks won their last NBA title a half-century ago.Nothing reflects the differences more than the melting pot of fans swarming together outside Fiserv Forum playoff games. They will flock there again Sunday when the Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The diversity of those crowds is striking considering Milwaukee’s history. Team President Peter Feigin backtracked five years ago after calling Milwaukee “the most segregated, racist place I’ve ever experienced in my life.” But 49-year-old Milwaukee native LaNelle Ramey — a Black man — believes it needed to be said.