US to pay Nevada $65K in settlement over radioactive waste

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has agreed to pay Nevada $65,000 after the government mislabeled and mischaracterized low-level radioactive waste that was shipped to a disposal site north of Las Vegas for more than five years. The settlement agreement announced Thursday certifies multiple changes have been made to prevent unapproved waste from being shipped to the Nevada National Security Site. The Energy Department notified Nevada in July 2019 that 33 packages of unapproved waste were sent to the site between 2013 to 2018 from another department site in Tennessee. The waste was unrelated to weapons-grade plutonium the Department of Energy secretly trucked to the same site in 2018.