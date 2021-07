MONONA (WKOW) -- The City of Monona shut down a water main on the 4900 block of McKenna Road Friday afternoon after they were notified about a leak.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

According to a post on the city website, officials were first notified about the leak late Friday afternoon. They immediately shut off the main and informed all affected residents.

The city expects repairs to be complete by Friday evening.