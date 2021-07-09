‘We need help’: Haiti’s interim leader requests US troops

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government said Friday that it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph’s request in an interview with The Associated Press came as more details emerged of what’s becoming a murky international conspiracy involving mercenaries holed up in a foreign embassy and a private security firm operating out of a cavernous warehouse in Miami. It also underscores how a battle for power and constitutional standoff arising from Moïse’s murder could further unhinge a nation already wracked by gaping poverty and gang violence.