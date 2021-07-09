Weekend not a wash out… but expect some rain

MADISON (WKOW) - Heaviest rain looks to fall across the coverage area towards the end of weekend, so don't cancel any outdoor plans.

The setup for the atmosphere is allowing a low pressure system to take an interesting path - it's moving in from the west, heading southeast then will track east before finally turning north/northeast. As it takes this path, it'll bring various parts of the coverage area the chance for rain.

Saturday is when the low will transition it's path from southeast to east.

Sunday, the low will start to make an east/northeasterly track or a north/northeasterly track. Either way, the low will still be lingering in the Midwest which means the 27 News coverage area will still see the chance for rain.

There's no severe threat with this latest round of rain, just beneficial moisture that'll go back into the ground.

The widespread rain chance should taper off into the start of the next work week, leaving the chance for isolated/stray showers/storms going into the middle of the upcoming work week.