2 men die in homebuilt aircraft crash in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men from Albany, Oregon, were killed when a homebuilt trike aircraft they were in crashed near Millersburg. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened before 9 p.m. Friday in a field behind Deciduous Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found the pilot, 57-year-old Charles Kizer and his passenger 49-year-old Matthew Irish dead at the scene. They were flying in a North Wing Trike, a two-seater, motorized glider-type aircraft. The sheriff’s office said there were witnesses of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration has been called to help investigate. A trike is an ultralight aircraft composed of a robust hang-glider and a powered tricycle.