Art Fair Off the Square returns for 42nd year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Last year Art Fair Off the Square had to hold off the event due to the pandemic, but organizers and artists said they're glad to be back this weekend showcasing Wisconsin artists.

The 200 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd was filled with around 140 Wisconsin based artists.

"I'm really proud of Wisconsin for getting the vaccine rates up well enough that we're able to pull this off and lift the restrictions," said Lezlie Blanton, executive director of the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftsperson Inc.

The fair featured pottery, paintings, caricature art, jewelry and more all from Wisconsin artists.

One artist at the fair, Bettina Madini, said she couldn't stop painting last year.

"It is such a joy to be out here and also to share everything that I'm creating with people," Madini said. "They keep telling me how joyful it is, and how much it is inspiring them which I really desired to do with my art."

Art Fair Off the Square will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.