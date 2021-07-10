Hair braiders thankful they can now practice without license in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) signed a bill this week in which natural hair braiders no longer need an occupational license to practice hair braiding.

Prior to the bill, hair braiders had to have as many as 1500 hours of training, which takes about ten months and costs thousands of dollars.

Local hair braider Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott says this bill is necessary because unlike cosmetologists, braiders do not alter hair with heat, dye or harsh chemicals.

"It's not comparable to chemically processing hair dyes and cutting things that are an actual change," she said. "It's something you can simply put in and take right out, and you have no change."

Beyler-Mott believes braiding hair is a skill that training cannot teach.

"I did my first braid at five or six years old," she said. "If I'm doing that my whole life... why would I pay thousands of dollars and commit all these hours to get a license?"

Wisconsin is one of the 31 states to eliminate the need to have licensing for natural hair braiding.

The hope is that more jobs will be created and entrepreneurs will have another source of income to support their families, without focusing on getting a license.

Beyler-Mott still encourages everyone to seek training to master their skills.

"I really feel like in a couple of years, there's going to be so many more hair braiders in Madison that we didn't even know," she said. "Some people don't even know they have that skill. I feel that [the bill] opens up just life opportunities," stated Beyler-Mott.