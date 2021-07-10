MPD: Multiple in custody after running from Verona Road crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- DOT reported all lanes have reopened.

The department said the incident on US Highway 18 (Verona Road) near the Beltline was cleared at 5:41 p.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department says multiple people are in custody after running from a crash on Verona Road Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) reported the crash happened at 4:09 p.m. on US Highway 18 (Verona Road) near the Beltline.

Dane County Communications dispatched the Madison Police Department and the Madison Fire Department.

Police said it was a 3 vehicle crash and one vehicle rolled onto its side.

MPD reported multiple people ran from the crash but have since been found and taken into custody.

According to DOT, the far right westbound lane is still closed.