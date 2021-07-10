Osaka returns to spotlight on red carpet at The ESPYS

Naomi Osaka returned to the spotlight for the first time since withdrawing from the French Open in May and skipping Wimbledon, posing on the red carpet at The ESPYS. The world’s highest-paid female athlete faced a slew of photographers in New York, with one being heard urging her, “Nice smile” as cameras clicked furiously. Osaka offered a faint closed mouth smile in response. The tennis star was nominated in two categories, including female athlete of the year, at the annual show honoring the year’s top athletes and sports moments.