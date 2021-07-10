Rain still in forecast, don’t cancel outdoor plans

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - The greatest chance for rain will be to end the weekend, but not everyone will need to keep the umbrella handy.

As a low pressure system begins to move from a southeasterly track to an easterly one, the threat for rain will continue to linger across southern parts of the 27 News coverage area.

The best chance for folks to see rain, mainly from Madison south, will be Sunday morning through the late afternoon, that's when the low will start to take a northeasterly track. Depending on whether it goes more north/northeast or east/northeast will determine who'll see rain to end the weekend and start off the next work week.

If the low ends up taking more of an east/northeasterly track, most of the 27 News coverage area will stay on the drier side. However, another low does look to move into the region starting Wednesday which will be our next rain maker.

Temperatures will stay mild over the next few days, eventually climbing back to where we should be for this time of year by the middle of next week.