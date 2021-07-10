Realmuto starting C for NL, Narvaez replaces Posey, Molina

DENVER (AP) -- Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto will take over for injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League's starter in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Coors Field.

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection, among 10 replacements announced Saturday by Major League Baseball, then said hours later he would also skip the All-Star Game. He was replaced by Milwaukee catcher Omar Narvaez. Molina was elected on the players' ballot and filled the spot vacated when Posey was put on the injured list Friday, five days after his left thumb was bruised by a foul tip. Narvaez will make his first All-Star appearance.