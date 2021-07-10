Some Texas Democrats ready to walk as GOP digs in on voting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Some Texas Democrats say they’re ready to stage a second walkout to again stop one of America’s most restrictive voting measures. Hundreds of people waited hours at the Texas Capitol on Saturday to testify against the GOP’s second try at passing new election laws. Democrats temporarily thwarted a sweeping Republican-backed bill in May with a dramatic late-night walkout. Houston Rep. Jarvis Johnson is one of the Democrats who broke quorum. He says his party should leave again, saying Republicans have shown no willingness to listen to them. A first major vote on the bills in Texas are expected next week.