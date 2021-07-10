Spain gets ready for weekend of very hot, dusty weather

MADRID (AP) — People in Spain are preparing to stay as cool as possible as forecasts showed weekend temperatures could rise above 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula. Spain’s State Meteorological Agency issued warnings for extremely high temperatures produced by a mass of hot air crossing the Mediterranean from Africa that also is expected to bring dust and sand. An agency spokesperson said temperatures are forecast to be 5 to 10 degrees Celsius above average for the date in many areas. The heat will scorch southcentral Spain on Saturday before spreading east over the next two days. Only a segment Spain’s northern Atlantic coast is expected to be spared.