Sun Prairie remembers violent explosion three years later

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Three years after a gas main explosion in downtown Sun Prairie killed one firefighter and leveled businesses and homes, residents of the town reflected and remembered the day that affected so many.

"It was just this overwhelming loud boom," said Sun Prairie resident Jessi Holt. "You could feel the repercussions in your body."

Holt was just a few blocks down the road from the explosion when it happened and says she remembers it like it was yesterday. She and family members stood by the now-empty lot on Saturday where the explosion happened to admire a memorial set aside for the life lost.

Jessi Soholt and family stand by the memorial to firefighter Cory Barr at the site of the explosion in downtown Sun Prairie. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

Firefighter Cory Barr was helping residents evacuate on July 10 when the explosion happened. He died due to injuries sustained in the blast.

"Those buildings have been there since the start of the city, and it's sad how fast, just like that, life was taken away," said Nate Kapanke, manager at The Glass Nickel, one of the businesses that was leveled in the explosion.

Kapanke wasn't at the restaurant during the explosion, but came later and watched as it burned to the ground. The Glass Nickel has since reopened at a new location down the street.

"For five or six years of my life, that was my second home," Kapanke said.

While businesses and buildings are brought back, friends and family honored the life forever lost on Saturday at a memorial outside of the Sun Prairie Fire Department.

Sun Prairie residents set flowers on the memorial to firefighter Cory Barr on Saturday to remember the three-year anniversary of the Sun Prairie explosion. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

For those who knew Cory Barr, the day is still particularly difficult.

"Every time we drive by there we look and we say 'that's Cory, that's where Cory's bar was and we tell my oldest, who's two," Holt said. "He saved so many people that day and I don't want anyone to forget he gave his life to make sure that the rest of us were safe."