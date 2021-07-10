Thrill ride appears to malfunction during Michigan festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A thrill ride has been dismantled and an investigation started after the machine appeared to tip and pitch with riders aboard at a popular festival in northern Michigan. Bystanders recorded the incident with cellphones Thursday night during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. No serious injuries were reported. Joe Evans of Traverse City-based Arnold Amusements says the Magic Carpet Ride “came off the blocking.” It was being sent back to the Ohio company that manufactured it. Joy Ogemaw tells WPBN-TV that she looked up after hearing a loud bang and the ride “was like scraping, and then it started going faster.”