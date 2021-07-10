Weekend rain chances increase, esp. for areas south

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday starts off dry, yet rather cloudy as an system to the south moves closer to Wisconsin.

A large complex of storms have been streaming through Iowa Friday night into Saturday. As the day continues, activity will form over Iowa into Illinois and try to move northward into southern Wisconsin.

There's a chance that lingering, dry air in place will keep the showers away.

Although, if it doesn't, who has the best shot at getting some rain is very southern Wisconsin and more so southwest on Saturday. South and central Grant, Lafayette, potentially Green counties could get a few to isolated showers this afternoon into early evening.

The system deepens into Sunday, bringing up wind speeds and the chance of bringing in higher moisture.

Therefore, shower and storm chances increases Sunday, still looking like best odds for rain are areas south of Madison. Although, if this moves far in enough, Dane Co. could be on the receiving end of some rain.

Chances will increase into the afternoon/evening hours on Sunday.

While chances are higher on Sunday, there will still be dry time, especially Madison northward.

Dependent on the amount of cloud cover that sticks around and if we can get some breaks in the skies, high temperatures will potentially range from the low-to-mid 70s, with a chance of some getting an upper 70.

There's no risk of severe weather due to our location and the location of the incoming system.

Severe weather is a risk for states to our south.

Counties touching the IL border have the best shot at receiving rain totals of 1/4" to 1/2", while south central WI will likely see less than 1/4" of rain.