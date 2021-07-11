Ayton’s foul trouble limits Suns in Game 3 loss vs Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Deandre Ayton got off to a quick start then couldn’t do anything but watch as the Phoenix Suns were unable to take a stranglehold on the NBA Finals. The 6-foot-11 center’s inability to avoid foul trouble contributed to the Suns’ losing 120-100 Sunday night in Game 3 of the series. Devin Booker also struggled and the Phoenix guard finished with just 10 points. Ayton’s absence, however, showed just how big his presence on the floor is for the Suns. He scored 16 points in the first 14 ½ minutes of Game 3 but picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and sat out the rest of the period. The Bucks’ lead had ballooned to 22 points by the time he returned. Phoenix still leads the finals, holding a 2-1 lead in the series with Game 4 Wednesday night in Milwaukee.