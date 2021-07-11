Beloit police looking to identify juvenile car thieves

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Police Department asks for the public's help to identify the suspect of a stolen car incident Saturday.

Beloit police said they responded to a traffic incident with injury at Whipple Street and Moore Street.

Officers reported when they arrived, several juveniles were running from one of the vehicles that was reported stolen from the 700 block of Moore Street.

According to law enforcement, a 12-year-old was taken into custody and later arrested for being a passenger in the stolen car.

The police department reported the suspects allegedly knew the person they stole the car from and were able to take her keys without her knowing.

The City of Beloit Police Department is looking for people who have video of the suspects running from the vehicle to identify the other suspects and driver. If you have video, contact law enforcement at 757-2244 or message their Facebook page.