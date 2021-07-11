Beloit Police Looking for Driver of Stolen Car

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police are still trying to identify the driver of a stolen vehicle that was involved in crash in a Beloit neighborhood on Saturday.

The crash happened between Whipple and Moore Streets. Witnesses say the driver on Moore Street ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming car on Whipple Street.

"I heard the crash I turned to look, I saw the trailer flying through the air and like six or seven, eight kids hop out of the car, like a clown car, and run down the street," said neighbor James Wise.

By the time police arrived, they said a group of juveniles, between the ages of 12 and 13, had run away.

Beliot police said the car thieves knew the owner, and took her car, while she was sleeping.

"It appears to be fairly coordinated, because what we're finding is that a lot of these groups are taking them down into Rockford, or up to Madison, or other area, and then we wind up finding evidence of crimes from those cities, in those vehicles," said Sergeant Ryan Flanagan.

Flanagan said they were working with other city police departments to get as much current information as possible.

"It has been, frighteningly, a lot of very young kids that are doing it, and they're going around, and going through cars," he said. "They're stealing them, and taking them all over the place, and they're very young." Over the last eight weeks, Flanagan said, the department has seen a high volume of stolen cars. He wants people to remember to lock their cars, and never leave the keys inside.