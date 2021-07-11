Bucks beat Suns in Game 3 of NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Bucks bounced back in the NBA Finals by pulling away from the Phoenix Suns for the 120-100 win at home.

Phoenix led the game by three after the first quarter. However, the Bucks used a huge second quarter to take control. They outscored the Suns 35-17 to take a 15-point lead at the half.

The Suns made a run to cut the lead to four in the third quarter. The Bucks responded with a 24-6 run to end the third quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo with 41 points and 13 rebounds.

The Suns now lead the series 2-1. Game Four is set for Wednesday night in Milwaukee.