Butterfly Release Honors Covid-19 Victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- Four local churches hosted a community memorial at the State Capitol, for loved ones to celebrate the lives of people lost to COVID-19.

Pastor Mike Brown, of Bethel Lutheran Church, came up with the idea. "One of the things that we've seen in the community is lots of deaths from the covid-19 pandemic," Brown explained. "Many of them could not have a normal funeral or memorial because of the restrictions on gatherings...so we wanted to have a chance for those who could not have a funeral to have some way to memorialize and commemorate their loved ones."

Attendees wrote their loved ones' names on sticky notes, and were encouraged to say them aloud. Later, butterflies were released, to commemorate those who died.

"This is a chance for us, as a community in Madison, to give some closure to people who need it," explained Brown, who hopes to make this an annual event.