Group walks 50 miles in a day to benefit Dane County Boys and Girls Clubs

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group walking across Dane County Saturday had an early wake-up call -- starting at 4 a.m. and planning to end at 9:30 p.m., all to benefit the local Boys and Girls Clubs.

In total, they planned to walk 50 miles to each of the Boys and Girls Clubs location in the county to raise awareness and money for the Move4BGC campaign -- which is raising $1.5 million to open a workforce training center where teens can learn carpentry, plumbing and other trades.

"These are much needed, high demand, high paying professions for people who are coming up in our communities," said Move4BGC Chair Peter Gray. "Our whole community is going to benefit from having more people who have those skills."

Organizers are encouraging the community to donate online to the campaign, which right now has raised $1.3 million of its goal.