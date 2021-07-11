In Jordan sedition trial, U.S. defendant alleges torture

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A U.S. lawyer says an American citizen and former top aide to Jordan’s King Abdullah II has alleged he was tortured in Jordanian detention and fears for his life. The lawyer spoke on the eve of a verdict in the high-profile sedition trial linked to a rare public rift in Jordan’s royal family. The prosecutor’s office at Jordan’s state security court denied Sunday that the defendant was mistreated or that his trial was unfair. The allegations of mistreatment were raised just days before Jordan’s king was to become the first Arab leader to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on July 19.