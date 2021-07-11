Light rain chances continue into next work week

MADISON (WKOW) - There'll be more dry periods versus wet periods, but a better chance for rain arrives by the middle of next week.

First, it was a bit breezy on Sunday but gusts did remain below 35 miles per hour.

The winds were out of the northeast where they'll remain but slowly turn out of the east as a low pressure system begins to exit the region. In doing so, the area will continue to see chances for rain along with dry periods.

The best chance for rain on Monday will be in the second half of the day and they will be isolated in general, not everyone will see a shower/storm on Monday or Tuesday.

But rain chances increase towards Wednesday night, when another low moves in and brings a better chance for showers and storms to the area.

Temperatures, though, will not change a lot even when that low moves through. In fact, our high temperatures will stay right around where they should be for this time of year.