Look to the skies! EAA AirVenture takes flight July 26 in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- Dick Knapinksi, the director of communications for EAA AirVenture, says one of the biggest challenges of bringing the event back this year was finding that figurative box they put away in August 2019.

"After two years, you kind of lose the rhythm," he said.

But after a little rummaging, organizers were able to find that box and are excited to put on a fun and safe event for people from near and far to enjoy.

"We missed it so much," said Knapinksi. "And we missed everybody coming here as much as they missed being in Oshkosh for AirVenture."

Knapinksi stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend on Sunday to talk about the event, discuss COVID-19 safety protocols, and share what they have in store for EAA AirVenture 2021.

It starts July 26 and goes until August 1. Kids 18 and under get free admission.

Click here for tickets and to get more information.