Madison Police looking for suspect that allegedly punched victim, causing serious injuries

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a suspect that they say caused serious injuries to a 29-year-old man Sunday morning in the downtown area.

Around 2 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of State St. for a reported battery. A man was lying in the street, unconscious but breathing.

Witnesses said a suspect allegedly punched the victim, who fell and landed on the pavement. The suspect fled the area.

Right now, the victim's injuries are considered serious, and the suspect is at large.