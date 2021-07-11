Moldovans cast ballots in election between East and West

BUCHAREST (AP) — Voters in Moldova are casting their ballots in a snap parliamentary election that is a choice between East and West. Sunday’s vote was called by President Maia Sandu who aims to gain a parliament made up of pro-Western reformists that have pledged to tackle corruption in the former Soviet republic and forge closer ties with the European Union. It is a vote that could see the small nation of 3.5 million follow a pro-Western path of reform or form closer ties with Russia. Moldova signed a deal in 2014 with the European Union on forging closer political and economic ties. But high levels of corruption and lack of reform have stunted development.