NBA Finals give Milwaukee another chance in national spotlight after DNC disappointment

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Having the NBA Finals in Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 gives the city another chance in the national spotlight, almost a year after the 2020 Democratic National Convention couldn't live up to expectations.

Fiserv Forum was supposed to host the convention, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The event was scaled way back and was mostly virtual. Then-candidate Joe Biden accepted his party's nomination in Wilmington, Delaware.

Milwaukee tourism officials say just a few hundred people showed up, instead of the 50,000 they originally expected. That meant the business boom they were hoping for didn't happen.

"It felt like a gut punch on top of, you know, the pandemic which had made us all so weary by that point," said Claire Koenig, the communications director for VISIT Milwaukee. "So for the Bucks to get this far, for their organization to have activated the city that they have done has just been so incredible."

Koenig said the team's playoff run has been amazing for morale and for businesses.

"Our hotels, especially downtown near the arena, are filled to the brim. It has been wonderful. It's definitely been an economic shot in the arm that was so badly needed," Koenig told 27 News.

Tourism officials estimate that regular season games have about a $3 million economic impact on the community. That goes up to $3.7 million for a playoff game. Those figures do not take into account the money spent in Milwaukee when the Bucks hosted watch parties for Games 1 and 2.