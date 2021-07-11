Protests erupt in Georgia after beaten journalist dies

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Several thousand people have protested in front of the Georgian parliament, demanding the ex-Soviet nation’s prime minister resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten earlier this week by anti-LGBT protesters. Cameraman Alexander Lashkarava was found dead in his home by his mother earlier on Sunday, according to the TV Pirveli channel he worked for. Lashkarava was one of several dozen journalists attacked last Monday by opponents of an LGBT march that had been scheduled to take place that day in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi. According to media reports, he sustained multiple injuries and had to undergo surgery but was discharged from a hospital on Thursday. The cause of his death was not immediately clear.