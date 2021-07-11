Racist abuse targets 3 English players who missed penalties

LONDON (AP) — Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy were subjected to racist abuse online. The English Football Association issued a statement condemning the language used against the players. Bukayo Saka missed the penalty that gave the title to Italy and denied England its first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup. It was England’s third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shootout, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also missing. The FA said in a statement it was “appalled” by the abuse of the three players. London’s Metropolitan Police also said they were investigating.