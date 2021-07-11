Rain chances for some, dry and sunny for others

MADISION (WKOW) - Sunday started off with a wide range of temperatures across southern Wisconsin due to cloud cover pushing into south/south central counties overnight.

Madison, south started the morning in the 60s while areas north ranged from mid-40s to 50s.

A low pressure remains to the south, bringing chances of a few showers for the southeast region moving in a north/northwest direction. Almost all counties south of Madison, possibly Madison, have a chance of seeing light rain push through this afternoon and evening.

Higher chances with more organized showers remain mainly for counties next to the WI/IL border.

Either way, the day will be mainly dry and the rain will amount from little to none for most.

Mostly cloudy skies will likely be the forecast for areas to the south of Madison, while places north of Madison have a good shot at seeing sunny to mostly sunny skies.

This brings a difficult forecast for high temperatures Sunday.

Areas to the south dealing with cloud cover will likely only hit the low 70s, while areas north of Madison could potentially hit a low 80 today. There's a wide range of 70s that will cover the region, with Madison potentially sitting somewhere in the middle due to its location being on the border of a mostly cloudy to partly sunny day.

Although, if more sun moves in highs could be a bit higher and vice versa if the clouds dominate.

What is dominating and having a big impact on our weather, is the high to the north.

The ridge of high pressure is bringing in a northeasterly wind, a bit breezy one with sustained winds around 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph potentially. It's feeding in dry air.

The dry air will remain in place and could once again dominate Monday, potentially bringing down rain chances even more than what is in the forecast now. Monday looks mainly dry, with spotty showers possibly in the afternoon/evening.

Another day in the 70s is likely Monday, with warmer, more humid weather and higher storm chances mid-week.