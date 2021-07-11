Sailboat championship canceled due to high winds

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Mendota Yacht Club hosted the 2021 Inland Lake Yachting Association (ILYA) E-Scow Invitational Championship Regatta in the middle of Lake Mendota Friday through Sunday.

Unfortunately, the last race on Sunday was canceled due to wind exceeding 22 mph, which is the legal limit to sail.

Aspiring 10-year-old sailor, Edward Lyon, traveled all the way from Chicago to participate in the competition. "I was able to sail yesterday and today, but not that much... it was so windy. I saw three people tipped over so they had to come in."

About 40 to 42 boats from the Midwest traveled to Wisconsin for this amateur event. Each boat has about three to four people inside. One person is in the back driving, another adjusts the sails and flies the Spinnaker, and then the last person is in the front trending the product sail. At times, another person will join for extra weight on windy days.

Sailor, Scott Colesworthy, traveled with an E-Scow of four people. "These boats are very fast. They can go 20 mph which on land is not huge, but on water is really big. It's an adrenaline rush for sure," explained Colesworthy.

In order to have a regatta, three races must occur. Fortunately, four occurred, so everyone was able to receive their respective awards. Next for sailors will be the ILYA Championship in Okoboji, Iowa on Aug. 16.