Deputies Search Home of Missing Couple

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant was executed at Bart and Krista Halderson's home Sunday afternoon; two weeks after the couple disappeared.

Detectives confirmed for 27 News, their investigators carried out a search warrant at the Halderson residence. What law enforcement officers found remains a mystery, as does what happened to the couple, whose son Chandler Halderson is under arrest for allegedly lying to police.

As the investigation continues friends say they're still in shock about this entire incident.

Bob Wipperfurth, has worked and is friends with the Halderson's and said, "It just seems so needless that something like the would have happened. We need more people like them in all of our communities."

Wipperfurth says neighbors in Windsor are distraught over the case and eager for answers. "Sometimes waiting can be hard but it's better to wait and have the correct answers than to assume something and have that be wrong. You think about the family and what they're going through and again we want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family everybody this impacts to friends and neighbors."

The couple's son, Chandler Halderson, was arrested Thursday for providing false information regarding the disappearance. Halderson has not been formally charged in connection with his parent's disappearance and is expected to appear in court on Monday.