Silver Alert issued for missing Madison woman

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Police Department is looking for a Madison woman, they believe has dementia or another cognitive impairment, who went missing Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Deborah Rae Tetzlaff was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near the entrance of the Henry Vilas Zoo.

Officers described Tetzlaff as five feet ten inches tall, 145 pounds, with blonde collar length straight hair.

Tetzlaff was reportedly last seen wearing a gold T-shirt, black pants, black shoes, gold cross necklace, and prescription glasses.

The department said Tetzlaff was visiting the zoo with her husband and was not see after heading to the public bathrooms.

You're asked to call the City of Madison Police Department at 608-267-1157 if you see him.