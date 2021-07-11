Sun Prairie Student Says She Was Target of Racial Slurs

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department and the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) is investigating an incident involving a student who reported being targeted by racial slurs, over the phone, and on social media.

Athena Yang, 15, says three boys at her school participated.

Athena Yang says she was targeted by three of her classmates with racial slurs over SnapChat. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

""It was definitely horrible," Yang said. "He sent in a text message that said kill yourself."

After that text was sent over SnapChat, Yang says, things escalated quickly. She says the boys started using racial slurs, and sending targeted voice messages, over the social media app.

Yang says she called them, afterward, to try to find out why this happened.

"It was just overall me asking like 'what did I do to you guys to trigger these comments of racism?'" Yang said.

Yang says the boys didn't stop, so she recorded the call, and went on social media, to speak out. In response, SPASD administrators put out a statement on Friday, saying an investigation was underway, and that the incident was "unacceptable."

Yang's mother, Lisa Xyooji, says she's satisfied with the school's decision.

"We want to be a voice, and we want to be an example," Xyooji said. "We can speak up, we can say something. There is something that we can do about it, and this is the first step."

Athena Yang and her mother Lisa Xyooji at a park in Sun Prairie. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

The mother and daughter say they met with the three boys, and their parents, on Sunday, to talk about what happened.

Parents of the three teenage boys say they accept responsibility for the videos, and that they hope to move forward.

"Our sons made a horrible mistake and did some things that were very painful," One parent said. "We're trying to find a way forward from this. It's something we take ownership for and are trying to do our best to make better."

Yang says the meeting was productive, and that they accepted the boys' apologies.

"After seeing them in person, it felt like they really meant it, and especially hearing from their parents, too," Yang said.

She's says she's hoping it can be a learning experience for the boys involved, and prevent things like this from happening to other students.