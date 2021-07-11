Three adults and child displaced after Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is helping the three adults, and one child displaces after an attic fire Saturday night.

Rock County dispatched Janesville Fire Department to a house fire at 10:34 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Sumac Drive after a called reported smoke coming from the attic of a home.

Janesville Police Department, Alliant Energy, and Milton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Fire crews reported the fire started outside at the back of the house and went up the wall into the attic.

Firefighters said they were able to control the fire in about 10 minutes, but it caused a total of $60,000 in damage.

According to fire officials, the American Red Cross assists the three adults and one child that were displaced due to the extent of the damage.

The Janesville Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.