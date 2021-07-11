Wisconsin sees an increase in Delta Variant cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County is seeing an uptick in COVID cases, according to health officials.

According to UW Health, the Delta variant makes up 26 percent of new cases. "Wherever there's pockets of people that are unvaccinated, you're going to see outbreaks of the this COVID Delta variant," stated UW Health official, Dr. Bill Hartman.

For those vaccinated, Dr. Hartman believes they will be just fine. Despite talks of a potential Pfizer booster shot, Dr. Hartman says people's immunity is strong enough. Those who are unvaccinated, however, face a higher risk.

Dr. Hartman suggests, "the best way to combat yourself against the Delta variant or any form of COVID is to get vaccinated."

With 50 percent of Wisconsin being fully vaccinated, Hartman doesn't believe there will be a surge like last winter.