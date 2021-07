MADISON (WKOW) -- Bail was set at $10,000 for the woman accused of shooting a man in Madison.

Police say 32-year-old Amanda Lenti shot the man in the arm near James Madison Park on July 7.

During a virtual court hearing on July 12, prosecutors said the victim had significant injuries and had to have surgery.

Prosecutors said they expect to file formal charges against Lenti within 48 hours.