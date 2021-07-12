Bail set for former youth coach accused of repeated sexual assault of child

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former youth soccer coach, charged with repeatedly sexual assaulting a child, made his first court appearance in Dane County.

Daniel Gildea's bond was set at $15,000. 27 News confirmed that Gildea posted bail Monday afternoon.

As a condition of his bond, he is not to have contact with the alleged victim or her family. Gildea can only have supervised contact with other minors, with the exception of his own child/stepchild.

Gildea also would be required to surrender his UK passport to the Dane County Clerk of Court before being released.

He was first arrested in Texas and had to be extradited back to Wisconsin.

According to the criminal complaint, Gildea would put his hand down the victim's shorts, claiming to help her stretch out her injured knee. These assaults continued for more than a year.