Coronavirus infects vaccinated leader at Florida condo site

5:47 am National news from the Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A vaccinated Miami-Dade county commissioner who helped other local officials in Surfside following the collapse of a condominium building has tested positive for COVID-19. A statement says chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz and his chief of staff came down with flu-like symptoms Sunday and tested positive for the virus the same day. The Miami Herald reports Diaz participated in news conferences and meetings with other officials in Surfside. A Miami-Dade spokesperson told the newspaper that COVID-19 tests would be administered at the Surfside command center on Monday. The search continues in the condo collapse, with at least 90 people dead and some 31 people still missing.

Associated Press

