MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- In the shadows of the Bucks playoff run is a long-awaited bloom of the corpse flower at the Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee.

It started blooming about 48 hours ago. While breathtaking to look at, it has a different reaction when the smell hits the nose.

"I smelled like a rotten kind of smell. A dead animal smell. It does have a scent to it," said one visitor to the domes on Monday.

The base of the plant takes 10 years to bloom.