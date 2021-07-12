Driver dead in Juneau County motorcycle crash

WONEWOC (WKOW) -- An Elroy man died early Monday morning in Wonewoc after losing control of his motorcycle, possibly after attempting to stop in the middle of the roadway.

According to a news release from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, the man was traveling southbound on County Highway G just after 4:00 a.m. Monday when he lost control of the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Juneau County coroner.

Police said skid marks in the road indicated that the man was trying to stop, possibly to avoid hitting a deer. Speed was not deemed a factor.

The crash is still under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.