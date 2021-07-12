EU still assessing Hungary’s pandemic plan to unlock funds

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive is working past a Monday deadline to assess Hungary pandemic recovery plan and unlock EU grants and loans amid allegations it might not to meet all the requirements to tap into the funds. EU Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said that the Commission was still analyzing replies its received last Friday and might take as much as weeks to process. “We are working constructively to conclude our assessment as fast as possible. Should our assessment require more weeks rather than days, we will propose to Hungary to agree on an extension of the 2-month deadline.”