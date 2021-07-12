Ex-Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards died; knew power and prison

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has died. A family spokesman says the high-living four-term governor who served Louisiana through boom times and financial woes died Monday morning of respiratory problems. The Democrat dominated Louisiana politics for three decades, but his tenure was all but overshadowed by an eight-year stretch in federal prison. He was convicted of corruption in a riverboat licensing scheme. He left prison in 2011, still displaying his characteristic wit at age 83, and soon married his third wife, Trina, a prison pen pal 50 years his junior. Edwards entered hospice care this month at his home in Gonzalez, outside Baton Rouge. He was 93.