Giannis flirting with history as Bucks look to mount comeback

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Playing in the first NBA Finals of his career, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has already made his mark on history.

With his 41 points and 13 rebounds in the Bucks' 120-100 Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns Sunday night, Giannis joined Shaquille O'Neal as the only players in history with back-to-back 40 point-10 rebound games in the NBA Finals. If the game had been closer and Giannis had stayed in for the back half of the fourth quarter, it likely would've been even more than that.

With rising star big man Deandre Ayton on the bench for much of the second half thanks to foul trouble, the Suns had no answer for Giannis' constant rampages through the paint. Former UW star and backup Suns big man Frank Kaminsky couldn't keep up, and Phoenix was forced to stick with a small-ball lineup featuring 6'6" Jae Crowder at center.

Crowder, an excellent defender who gave Giannis fits in the Bucks' 2020 playoff loss to the Miami Heat, couldn't hang with him either. After the Suns cut Milwaukee's 15-point halftime lead to four midway through the third quarter, Giannis and point guard Jrue Holiday led a 16-0 run to put the game out of reach for good.

In tandem with Giannis' history-chasing efforts, Holiday showed off a badly-needed return to form after a rocky start to the series in Phoenix. A lethal presence in the half-court offense when on top of his game, Holiday has struggled to get going early in series throughout the postseason. That came to a head in Game 2, when Holiday's eight missed shots in the restricted area proved a major turning point in a game Milwaukee only lost by 10.

Holiday quickly proved he was a different animal in Game 3, burying a corner three for the game's first points. He was quiet for much of the first half, mostly acting as a playmaker for Giannis and fellow backcourt costar Khris Middleton. But come the second half, when the Suns went on a tear to cut a double-digit lead to four, Holiday took the reins.

Holiday opened fire from deep in the third quarter, draining four triples to keep Phoenix at arm's length. With Holiday catching fire, Phoenix had to unclog the lane and respect Milwaukee at the perimeter, clearing the runway for Giannis to keep punishing them at the rim.

That punishment led to 17 free throws for Giannis, and he knocked down 13 of them. After a postseason dominated by conversation about the Bucks' star's lengthy and often ineffective free throw routine, that conversion rate is a welcome sight for Milwaukee fans.

On the other end of the court, the Bucks clamped down on star Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, holding him to 10 points on just 3-14 shooting from the field. Chris Paul led all Suns with 19, but the real story of the game came on the glass.

Milwaukee outrebounded the size-challenged, largely center-less Suns 47-36, with much of the advantage coming on offensive boards. The Bucks registered 13 offensive rebounds that led to 20 second-chance points. Backup center Bobby Portis and Giannis each registered four offensive boards, towering over Crowder and backup forward Cam Johnson.

The Bucks will look to carry this momentum over into Game 4, where they'll look to level the series as it heads back to Phoenix. If Giannis can post another 40/10 game, he'll become the first in history to do so three games in a row in the Finals.