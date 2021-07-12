Greece pressures vaccine skeptics as infections surge

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Health care workers in Greece will be suspended if they refuse to get vaccinated under a new mandatory policy announced by the country’s prime minister. Indoor commercial areas, including bars, cinemas, and theaters, will only be available for the vaccinated. COVID-19 infections in Greece have surged since late June, with authorities blaming carelessness at bars and restaurants as well as the spread of the highly infectious delta variant. Just over 40% of residents have been fully vaccinated but appointments to start the vaccine process have been falling in recent weeks _ prompting the Greek government to increase the pressure on vaccine skeptics.