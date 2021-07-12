Green Bay man dies while tubing on Peshtigo River

CRIVITZ, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Green Bay man has died after going under water on the Peshtigo River in the Village of Crivitz in northeastern Wisconsin. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says a report came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a man who had gone under while tubing on the Peshtigo River downstream from Don Brooks Park. WBAY-TV reports that 40-year-old Anthony Rogers was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, initial reports indicate he may not have been a strong swimmer and wasn’t wearing a life jacket. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.