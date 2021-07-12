Groundbreaking event for new facility

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new building.

Five years of preparation was dedicated to making this facility bigger and better.

Sandy Bennett, Board President of HSSW, is excited for the vision to come to life.

"This groundbreaking has been coming for a number of years. We persevered and got through a lot of different challenges. And today it finally happened," Bennett said.

The facility is twice the size of the existing one with 44 acres of vegetation, wildlife and a stream running through it. The organization also plans to build walking trails for the community.

"It's going to be a destination for our community members to truly come out, walk their dogs, walk the prairie walk through the woods, and just enjoy the nature out here," Bennett said.

Staff was included with the designing process to ensure their working space was efficient and successful.

"We think we have a really nice setup and structure to the building. It's got a minimalist type, look to it inside with clear lines, clean floors, tile, bare walls, so that we can put up some murals and artwork from the community," Bennett said.

The facility is expected to open in March of 2022.