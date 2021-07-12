Groups working creatively to attract unvaccinated to pop-up clinics, now primary tool in COVID-19 fight

MADISON (WKOW) -- Coronavirus vaccination numbers across Wisconsin are still lower than health officials want them to be, putting pressure on state and local leaders to seek out unvaccinated populations. Health officials and community groups are working as creatively as possible to get shots into arms.

Nearly 51 percent of people in Wisconsin have received their first COVID-19 vaccine doses, and around 48 percent have completed their doses.

Monday, Jason Glenn Salon on Madison's east side hosted its second vaccination clinic. Owner Jason Mallett got his first coronavirus shot at the salon's first clinic, three weeks ago.

"The first shot, I was super nervous," he said. "But the second shot, I think I'm more worried about what would happen if I didn't get it."

27 News was with Mallett Monday as he got his second shot.

"It feels really good," he said. "Because I will be going to Florida in the next few weeks."

Getting vaccinated wasn't an easy decision for Mallett -- but he decided it was important to do it and to help out as many people in the community as possible in the process.

Both of his vaccination clinics were aimed at helping homeless people on Madison's east side. Monday, vaccinators actually walked over to Reindahl Park to visit the people staying there, answer questions and offer vaccinations.

"There were a few people that did need their second dose that just couldn't make it over here for that," said PHMDC Vaccination Lead Charles Link. "So we just brought it up to them."

Both the first and second shot clinics at Jason Glenn Salon had a fun, positive atmosphere -- complete with music and free food, thanks to Community Action Coalition of South Central Wisconsin.

"Our goal is to really go to the folks who need it most," said CACSCW Executive Director Amber Duddy. "We are going to do one of these parties in every county that we serve."

Duddy says that includes at the Waukesha County Fair next week.

CACSCW is also working with local bars and restaurants to extend their outreach there, and hopefully drive more people to get vaccinated at pop-up clinics.

"We have 10,000 coasters that we're looking to just give away for free and drive people to our events," Duddy said.

She says any restaurants interested in the coasters can contact CACSCW directly.

Health officials say these pop-up clinics are the future in fighting COVID-19 and ending the pandemic.

Mallett is happy he could use his business to help and use his experience to make others feel more comfortable.

"If you have the chance to prevent (COVID-19), why not?" he said.

Public Health Madison & Dane County keeps an updated list of pop-up vaccination clinic locations on its website.